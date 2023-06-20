Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices on June 20: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2023 11:37 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady on Monday, continuing their stable trend. In the national capital, Delhi, petrol is priced at 96.72 per litre, while diesel stands at 89.62 per litre. Moving to Mumbai, petrol is currently available at 106.31 per litre, while diesel is being sold at 94.27 per litre.

Here are the fuel rates in different cities:

CityPetrol price (Rs/litre)Diesel price (Rs/litre)
Delhi96.7289.62
Mumbai106.3194.27
Chennai102.6694.26
Bengaluru101.9487.89
Kolkata106.0392.76
Noida96.6589.82

At 6 am every morning, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) revise fuel prices based on current market trends. The government does not directly control these prices, as it is the OMCs' responsibility to make the required adjustments.

Fuel prices are regulated by the central government through factors like excise duty, base prices, and cap prices. Centre collects excise duty, while VAT (Value Added Tax) is collected by individual states. As each state has its own VAT rates, fuel prices may vary accordingly.

