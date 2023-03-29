Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices on March 29: Check rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 29, 2023 10:18 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices on March 29: The previous pan-India revision to fuel rates was made on May 21 last year.

Fuel prices in the country remained unchanged for yet another day on Wednesday, which means that the rates have been steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was made.

Representational Image

Petrol, diesel prices in different cities on March 29

CityPetrol (Rs/litre)Diesel (Rs/litre)
Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.79 89.96
Gurugram 97.18 90.05
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Patna 107.24 94.04

Fuel prices in India

Representational Image

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) review petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, and rates are increased, decreased or kept steady. At 6am each day, fuel prices for that day are announced. These are determined according to both foreign exchange and international benchmark rates.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

These defer from state to state depending upon the local taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT), and freight charges.

