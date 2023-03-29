Petrol, diesel prices on March 29: Check rates in your city

Fuel prices in the country remained unchanged for yet another day on Wednesday, which means that the rates have been steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was made.

Petrol, diesel prices in different cities on March 29

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi ₹ 96.72 ₹ 89.62 Mumbai ₹ 106.31 ₹ 94.27 Chennai ₹ 102.63 ₹ 94.24 Kolkata ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.48 ₹ 93.72 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Noida ₹ 96.79 ₹ 89.96 Gurugram ₹ 97.18 ₹ 90.05 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Patna ₹ 107.24 ₹ 94.04

Fuel prices in India

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) review petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, and rates are increased, decreased or kept steady. At 6am each day, fuel prices for that day are announced. These are determined according to both foreign exchange and international benchmark rates.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

These defer from state to state depending upon the local taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT), and freight charges.

