Petrol, diesel prices on March 30: Check rates in your city
Petrol, diesel rates today: Nationwide rates remained constant on Thursday. Here we present citywise list of fuel prices as on March 30.
Petrol and diesel prices in the country stayed constant for another day on Thursday, extending the trend since May 21, last year, when the previous pan-India adjustment was made.
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|₹ 96.72
|₹ 89.62
|Mumbai
|₹ 106.31
|₹ 94.27
|Chennai
|₹ 102.63
|₹ 94.24
|Kolkata
|₹ 106.03
|₹ 92.76
|Bengaluru
|₹ 101.94
|₹ 87.89
|Hyderabad
|₹ 109.66
|₹ 97.82
|Jaipur
|₹ 108.67
|₹ 93.89
|Lucknow
|₹ 96.57
|₹ 89.76
|Noida
|₹ 96.64
|₹ 89.82
|Gurugram
|₹ 96.77
|₹ 89.65
|Chandigarh
|₹ 96.20
|₹ 84.26
|Patna
|₹ 107.24
|₹ 94.04
Petrol, Diesel rates
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India evaluate fuel and diesel costs on a daily basis, and rates are raised, reduced, or held constant. Every day at 6 am, the fuel rates for that day are published. These are based on both global exchange prices and worldwide benchmark rates.
Why do fuel rates differ between states?
These vary by state, based on municipal taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT), and freight charges.
Topics