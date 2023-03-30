Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on March 30: Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on March 30: Check rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2023 11:01 AM IST

Petrol, diesel rates today: Nationwide rates remained constant on Thursday. Here we present citywise list of fuel prices as on March 30.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country stayed constant for another day on Thursday, extending the trend since May 21, last year, when the previous pan-India adjustment was made.

The oil companies announced the fuel prices at 6 am today.(Representative image/ istock)
CityPetrol (Rs/litre)Diesel (Rs/litre)
Delhi 96.72 89.62
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.67 93.89
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.64 89.82
Gurugram 96.77 89.65
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Patna 107.24 94.04

Petrol, Diesel rates

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India evaluate fuel and diesel costs on a daily basis, and rates are raised, reduced, or held constant. Every day at 6 am, the fuel rates for that day are published. These are based on both global exchange prices and worldwide benchmark rates.

Why do fuel rates differ between states?

The oil companies announced the fuel prices at 6 am today.(Representative image/ istock)

These vary by state, based on municipal taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT), and freight charges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP