Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on May 10: What are the latest rates in your city?

Petrol, diesel prices on May 10: What are the latest rates in your city?

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
May 10, 2023 07:34 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices: The petrol and diesel prices in the national capital Delhi hovered at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62, respectively.

Continuing an eleven-month trend of price stability, the cost of petrol and diesel stayed unchanged on Wednesday. In India, petrol prices are revised daily at 6 am by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum based on the international prices.

Petrol, diesel prices: In India, petrol prices are revised daily at 6 am by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). (ANI)

The petrol and diesel prices in the national capital Delhi hovered at 96.72 and 89.62, respectively, while in the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at 106.31 per litre and diesel at 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol is being sold at 102.63 per litre while diesel costs 94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol can be bought at 106.03 per litre and diesel for 92.76 per litre.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in major cities of the country:

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
BENGALURU101.9487.89
JAIPUR108.6793.89
NOIDA96.6489.82
PATNA107.2494.04
HYDERABAD109.6697.82

The price breakup of petrol is as follows: Price at which distributors buy from OMCs+excise duty+dealer's commission+ value added tax levied by the state government= Petrol price.

The previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel rates was done on May 21 last year, when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 per litre and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
diesel prices petrol prices
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP