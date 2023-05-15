Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices on May 15: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
May 15, 2023 08:02 AM IST

In Mumbai, petrol retails at ₹106.31 per litre. One litre of diesel in the financial capital costs ₹94.27.

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained mostly stagnant on Monday, remaining steady for close to a year. The price of fuel differs from state to state according to local taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Petrol can be bought in Delhi at 96.72 per litre, while a litre of diesel stands at 89.62. (Representative)(REUTERS)

Petrol and diesel prices bore no change in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, while some cities saw a slight rise and dip in the last 24 hours.

Petrol can be bought in Delhi at 96.72 per litre, while a litre of diesel stands at 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol retails at 106.31 per litre. One litre of diesel in the financial capital costs 94.27. Petrol and diesel rates in Kolkata are priced at 106.03 and 92.76 per litre, respectively.

In Noida, however, a litre of petrol and diesel became cheaper by 23 paise and 22 paise respectively, and currently stands at 96.53, and 89.71. According to the latest price notification by oil marketing companies, petrol price in Gurugram went up by 9 paise to 97.10 per litre, while diesel also became dearer by 8 paise 89.96 per litre.

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
Noida 96.53 89.71
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
HYDERABAD 109.66 97.82
JAIPUR 108.08 93.36
PATNA 107.80 94.04

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), India Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) revise the rate of fuel daily at 6 am, if there any any updates, as per international benchmarks and foreign exchange rates.

Oil prices slipped on Monday as concerns about fuel demand at top global oil consumers in the U.S. and China offset optimism about tightening supplies from any OPEC cuts and a resumption in U.S. buying for reserves.

Last week, both benchmarks fell for a fourth consecutive week, the longest streak of weekly declines since September 2022, over concern that the United States could enter a recession on "significant risk" of a historic default within the first two weeks of June.

(With inputs from Reuters)

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
petrol rates diesel prices
