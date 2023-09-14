Petrol, diesel prices on September 14: Find out latest rates for your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 14, 2023 09:37 AM IST

In India, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) review fuel prices daily. The rates, whether revised or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

The prices of petrol and diesel on Thursday are unchanged at most places, while minor revision has been made for individual cities. According to the Goodreturns website, petrol continues to retail for 106.31, 106.03 and 96.72 per litre in Mumbai, Kolkata and national capital New Delhi, respectively, while in Chennai, its cost is 102.63, down from 102.74 per litre a day ago.

Representational Image

Diesel, meanwhile, is still available for 94.27, 92.76 and 89.62 per litre in Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi, respectively. In Chennai, on the other hand, the fuel is at 94.24, as compared to 94.33 per litre on Wednesday.

CityPetrol (price/litre)Diesel (price/litre)
Ahmedabad 96.42 92.17
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Noida 97.00 90.14

Who decides fuel prices in India?

This is done by oil marketing companies (OMCs), namely Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil; the prices undergo daily revision, a practice that began in June 2017. The rates, whether revised or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

This is due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to check daily fuel prices?

For Bharat Petroleum, customers must send RSP and their city code to 9224992249, while for Hindustan Petroleum, RSP and city code must be sent to 9223112222.

Hindustan Petroleum consumers must send RSP and city code to 9222201122.

