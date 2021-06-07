Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices rise for second consecutive day: Check rates in your city
business

Petrol, diesel prices rise for second consecutive day: Check rates in your city

In the domestic market, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased three times in the last one week, starting from June 1 to June 6.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 10:01 AM IST
A worker adjusts the petrol prices in Mumbai.(ANI)

The prices of petrol and diesel in India rose for the second consecutive day on Monday after a brief pause of one day. After a hike of 28 paise, petrol in Delhi was selling at 95.31 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Diesel saw a rise of 27 paise and was priced at 86.22 per litre in the national capital, it said after the daily revision of prices.

In Mumbai, the financial capital of India, petrol was being sold at 101.52 per litre, while diesel was selling at 93.58 per litre.

In Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, petrol prices stood at 96.71, 160 and 102.91 per litre respectively. While diesel was priced at 90.92, 89.07 and 91.41 per litre in the respective metropolitan cities.

In the domestic market, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased three times in the last one week, starting from June 1 to June 6. It is to be noted that fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

The daily revision in prices is due to factors including international crude prices and exchange rate as India imports more than 80 per cent of crude oil it processes and pays in dollars.

On Monday, crude oil pulled back after hitting fresh multi-year highs as investors awaited the outcome of this week's talks between Iran and world powers over a nuclear deal that is expected to boost crude supplies. After today's hike, the price of global oil benchmark Brent crude has almost doubled to $71.63 a barrel. It is the highest since May 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fuel price hike petrol price diesel price
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP