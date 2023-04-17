Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices today: Find fuel rates in your city on April 17

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2023 10:27 AM IST

Fuel prices today: Petrol price in New Delhi remains unchanged at ₹96.72 and diesel costs ₹89.62

Prices of petrol and diesel continued their ten-month streak of price stability on Monday. Consumers may feel a little relieved that rates in big cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai did not change significantly from yesterday's pricing.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, Centre controls fuel prices.

Here are the latest petrol, diesel prices in major cities:

CITIESPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
DELHI 96.72 89.62
MUMBAI 106.31 94.27
KOLKATA 106.03 92.76
CHENNAI 102.86 94.46
BENGALURU 101.94 87.89

The most recent nationwide adjustment was made in May 2022 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by 8 per litre and 6 per litre, respectively.

Petrol prices are revised daily in India since 2017. This was a marked departure from the earlier practice of revising petrol prices every fortnight.

Meanwhile, the centre recently changed the pricing formula of natural gas which resulted in the reduction of prices of CNG and cooking gas piped to household kitchens.

