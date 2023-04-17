Petrol, diesel prices today: Find fuel rates in your city on April 17

Prices of petrol and diesel continued their ten-month streak of price stability on Monday. Consumers may feel a little relieved that rates in big cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai did not change significantly from yesterday's pricing.

Petrol, diesel prices today. (File)

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, Centre controls fuel prices.

Here are the latest petrol, diesel prices in major cities:

CITIES PETROL (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL (Rs/LITRE) DELHI ₹ 96.72 ₹ 89.62 MUMBAI ₹ 106.31 ₹ 94.27 KOLKATA ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 CHENNAI ₹ 102.86 ₹ 94.46 BENGALURU ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89

The most recent nationwide adjustment was made in May 2022 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹8 per litre and ₹6 per litre, respectively.

Petrol prices are revised daily in India since 2017. This was a marked departure from the earlier practice of revising petrol prices every fortnight.

Meanwhile, the centre recently changed the pricing formula of natural gas which resulted in the reduction of prices of CNG and cooking gas piped to household kitchens.

