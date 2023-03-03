Petrol, diesel prices today, March 3: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady on Friday across India as per the notification by fuel companies. Fuel prices have stayed stagnant in India for at least nine months now. Petrol and diesel in the national capital Delhi cost ₹96.72 per litre and ₹89.62 a litre, respectively. In Bengaluru, petrol is being sold at 101.94 per litre, while diesel sells at ₹87.89 per litre. In Rajasthan’s Jaipur, petrol and diesel stood at ₹108.48 and ₹93.72 per litre, respectively. The petrol rate in Kolkata is currently ₹106.03 per litre while diesel is retailing at ₹92.76 a litre.

States have different fuel rates as per the levy of Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. The prices are changed according to fluctuations in international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in other cities of the country:

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) NOIDA 96.79 89.96 GURUGRAM 97.18 90.05 MUMBAI 106.31 94.27 CHANDIGARH 96.20 84.26 CHENNAI 102.63 94.24

Punjab and Kerala have imposed a fuel cess after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman brought down the excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and diesel by ₹6 per litre in May 2022.

Oil prices slipped in early trade on Friday but were on track to post gains of nearly 2% for the week as a rebound in China's factory activity offset growing concerns about rising U.S. crude stocks and potential rate hikes in Europe.

Ahead of Northeast election results, petroleum and oil marketing companies hiked the rate of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by ₹350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by ₹50 per unit in Delhi on Wednesday. However, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices have dipped to 1.07 Lk/kL from 1.12 Lk/kL in Delhi, which is expected to reduce airfares.

(With inputs from agencies)

