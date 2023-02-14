Petrol, Diesel Rates Today: Check latest fuel prices for your city

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not make any revision to fuel prices on Tuesday, which means that petrol and diesel rates across the country have been steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was made.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This, therefore, means that in Delhi, a litre of petrol continues to be available for ₹96.72, while an equal quantity of diesel costs ₹89.62. In Mumbai, on the other hand, one litre each of petrol and diesel is retailing at ₹106.31 and ₹94.27 respectively. Fuel prices in other major cities are as follows:

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chennai ₹ 102.63 ₹ 94.24 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.41 ₹ 93.65 Kolkata ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Pune ₹ 106.47 ₹ 92.97

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to check daily fuel prices?

OMCs revise petrol and diesel prices in the country. Change, if any, is implemented at 6 am each day. You too can check the rates on Indian Oil's website, or by sending an SMS on the number 9224992249.

Type “RSP Dealer code of petrol pump” and send to the above number. Get dealer codes for 39 locations from here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON