Petrol price inches close to 100 mark in Mumbai after 12th hike this month

Oil marketing companies once again hiked the prices of petrol and diesel on Sunday, which took the fuels to fresh record highs. While the price of petrol was hiked by 17 paise a litre, the retail price of diesel went up by a sharp 29 paise a litre.

After the latest hike - 12th this month - the petrol price reached ₹93.21 a litre and diesel was retailing at ₹84.07 in national capital Delhi.

In Mumbai, petrol price has reached ₹99.49 a litre and diesel price went up to ₹91.30 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at ₹94.86 a litre, while diesel at ₹88.87 per litre.

The prices of the two fuels in Kolkata are: petrol at ₹93.27 per litre and diesel at ₹86.91 a litre.

There was no hike in prices on Saturday.

Rates had already crossed the ₹100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and with the latest increase, the price in Mumbai too is inching towards that level.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

This is the 12th increase in prices since May 4, when the state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.