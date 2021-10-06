Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol price reaches 102.94 per litre in Delhi, at all-time high
Petrol price reaches 102.94 per litre in Delhi, at all-time high

Published on Oct 06, 2021 09:21 AM IST
A man looks at the counter as his car is filled with fuel at a petrol pump in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT File Photo)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

Petrol price in Delhi reached an all-time high of 102.94 per litre on Wednesday after oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked the fuel rates again by 30 paise. The price of diesel stood at 94.53 per litre, up by 35 paise.

Fuel prices went up for the second consecutive day not just in the national capital but across all major cities as a result of international oil prices hitting the highest mark since 2014.

In Mumbai, petrol price reached 108.96 a litre, costliest among the metro cities, while diesel is retailing at 99.17 per litre. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel went up to 103.65 per litre and 94.53 per litre in Kolkata and 100.49 per litre and 95.93 per litre in Chennai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This comes as international oil prices rallied to a near seven-year high as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to maintain its planned gradual increase of supply, despite the market facing an energy crunch.

RELATED STORIES

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

People across the country have urged the government to reduce the fuel rates expressing tremendous pressure as the petrol and diesel price hike continued to burn a hole in their pockets.

“It's a huge impact. Within 3-4 months there has been a sudden rise in prices. Since people are not comfortable with public commute as of now, they have to rely on their own vehicles. The price hike is putting a lot of pressure on our pocket,” a resident of Delhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Not just fuel prices but petroleum companies have also increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by 15, taking the cost of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi to 899.50, effective from today. The new rate of 5kg cylinder now stands at 502.

 

