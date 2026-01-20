PhonePe IPO gets SEBI nod but needs to file an updated DRHP first

India's largest payments app PhonePe has received regulatory approval for an initial public offering, except it has to file updated draft papers. That sets the stage for one of the most anticipated fintech IPOs in India. PhonePe leads India's digital payments ecosystem with over 45% market share in UPI transactions. (HT)

The PhonePe IPO is slated to be a pure offer for sale by existing shareholders, meaning the company backed by Walmart Inc. won't be raising any additional funds for itself.

PhonePe leads India's digital payments ecosystem with over 45% market share in UPI transactions. In December 2025, it processed 9.8 billion transactions, according to NPCI data.