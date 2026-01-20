Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    PhonePe IPO gets SEBI nod but needs to file an updated DRHP first

    The PhonePe IPO is slated to be a pure offer for sale by existing shareholders, meaning the company won't be raising any additional funds for itself.

    Updated on: Jan 20, 2026 3:42 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    India's largest payments app PhonePe has received regulatory approval for an initial public offering, except it has to file updated draft papers. That sets the stage for one of the most anticipated fintech IPOs in India.

    PhonePe leads India's digital payments ecosystem with over 45% market share in UPI transactions. (HT)
    PhonePe leads India's digital payments ecosystem with over 45% market share in UPI transactions. (HT)

    The PhonePe IPO is slated to be a pure offer for sale by existing shareholders, meaning the company backed by Walmart Inc. won't be raising any additional funds for itself.

    PhonePe leads India's digital payments ecosystem with over 45% market share in UPI transactions. In December 2025, it processed 9.8 billion transactions, according to NPCI data.

    PhonePe financials

    Net profit of the Flipkart Group company, after adjusting for ESOPs, more than tripled to 630 crore in the fiscal ended March 2025, on revenue that rose 40% to 7,115 crore. In the process, the company turned free cash flow positive with operating cash flow of 1,202 crore.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/PhonePe IPO Gets SEBI Nod But Needs To File An Updated DRHP First
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes