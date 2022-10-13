Planning a holiday in festive season? Check deals on flight, bus bookings by Paytm

Digital payments platform Paytm has launched its festival travel sale from October 13 to 15, offering discounts on flight bookings across five airlines viz. GoFirst, Vistara, Spicejet, AirAsia and Air India. In a statement, the payments platform also announced cashback on bus tickets.



Paytm is offering discounts of up to 18 per cent on domestic flights on credit card payments made through American Express, Axis Bank and RBL Bank. It is offering 12 per cent discount on international flight tickets.



In its official statement, the digital payments platform said RBL Bank users can also avail discounts on payments through debit cards. There are offers on payments through Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, netbanking and other cards.

Paytm, which is an accredited travel agent by the International Air Transport Association, is also offering special fares to students, senior citizens and armed forces personnel in addition to the zero convenience fee charges on booking flight tickets.



It has also offered a 100 per cent refund on cancellations to the users under a no-questions asked cancellation protect policy.

For customers looking to travel by bus, the payments platform announced cashback of up to 25 per cent.

“Under its Best Price Guaranteed offer, Paytm assures the cheapest bus tickets for bookings across more than 2,500 private operators or they will get a cashback of 2X the price difference”, it added

Paytm also announced that there will be a zero payment gateway charge on booking of train tickets. There will be a zero agent service charge for the new customers booking train tickets on the platform.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life. ...view detail