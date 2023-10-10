Plaza Wires IPO allotment likely today: Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status

The share allotment of the initial public offering (IPO) of Plaza Wires is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, a day after the allotment process commenced. Those who applied for the Delhi-based cable wire manufacturer's IPO – it opened for subscription from September 29 and ran till October 5 – can check their allotment status on the official websites of KFin Technologies Limited, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.

KFin was the official registrar of the public issue.

How to check status on KFin website?

(1.) Click here and then on any of the five links that appear.

(2.) From the dropdown menu, select ‘Plaza Wires Limited’ under ‘Select IPO.’

(3.) Then, choose one of the three options: Application No, Demat Account, PAN.

(4.) If you chose Application Number, enter the application number, captcha code, and press ‘Submit.’

(5.) In Demat Account, enter DPID, Client ID, and captcha for ‘NSDL,’ while only Client ID and captcha are needed for 'CDSL.' Finally, hit ‘Submit.’

(6.) Under PAN, type your permanent account number, captcha, and click ‘Submit.’

How to check status on BSE website?

(1.) Visit this link and select ‘Equity’ under ‘Issue Type.’

(2.) From the dropdown menu under ‘Issue Name,’ choose 'Plaza Wires Limited.'

(3.) Enter application number or PAN number.

(4.) Press ‘Submit.’

How to check status on NSE website?

(1.) Click on this link and login or create an account.

(2.) After signing in, you will see the IPO allotment status on the new page that opens.

Plaza Wires IPO GMP

As per HT's sister website Mint, the public offering's grey market premium (GMP) is at ‘+23’ on Tuesday. This means that on the day, the company's share price were trading at a premium of ₹23 in the grey market.

GMP is a premium amount at which shares of an IPO are traded before it gets listed on the stock exchanges. In other words, it is the difference between the amount at which shares are traded in the grey market, and the issue price set by the company.

Plaza Wires set its issue price at ₹54 per share.

