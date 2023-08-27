News / Business / ‘Festive season in India started with Chandrayaan 3's moon landing': PM Modi at B20 summit

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Aug 27, 2023 12:45 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said the festive season in India arrived on August 23 when Chandrayaan 3 made successful landing on the south pole of the moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the G20 business leaders at the B20 summit, wherein he said the festive season in India arrived on August 23 when Chandrayaan 3 made successful landing on the south pole of the moon.

"You (business leaders) have come to India at the time where there is a celebration mode in the country. This time the festive season in India started from 23rd August. This celebration is Chandrayaan-3's landing on the surface of the moon. ISRO played an important role in the success of India's lunar mission. Along with this India's industries have also played an important role...", the prime minister said at the B20 summit.

“ISRO played an important role but along with it, the Indian industry, MSMEs and private companies also contributed to this mission. This is a success of both science and industry”, he said.

"We have a vision of inclusiveness and with that vision, we invited African countries for #G20Summit for their permanent membership", Modi said.

"India has the largest youth talent. India has become the face of the digital revolution at the time of Industry 4.0...Business can transform potential into prosperity, obstacles into opportunities & aspiration into achievements. Whether they are small or big, global or local business can ensure progress for everyone", the prime minister added.

Talking about India's role in efficient global supply chain, he said,"The world can never look at the global supply chain in the same way. Can a supply chain be called efficient when it gets disrupted during the time of need? India is the solution to this problem".

