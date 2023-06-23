PIC | Reliance's Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sundar Pichai all smiles at PM Modi's US State dinner

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita were among the high profile dignitaries who attended the State Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in the honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Thursday. Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai and his wife Anjali were also present at the State dinner. The Ambanis and Pichais posed together for shutterbugs during the dinner, and the picture has gone viral.ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai invited at State dinner | Full listPrime Minister Modi was hosted for a state dinner by Biden and First Lady after his address to the joint session of the US Congress. Both Biden and Modi shared some light-hearted moments at the event. As both Biden and PM Modi are teetotalers, the US President recalled his grandfather's advice to him on raising a toast without alcohol.PM Modi's visit to US: LIVE updates

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani with Alphabet CEO Sunder Pichai with his wife Anjali Pichai during the State Dinner hosted by the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the White House in Washington.(PTI)

At the event attended by around 400 guests, Biden said his grandfather Ambrose Finnegan told him to raise a toast with left hand if you don't have alcohol. The guests were left in splits as the translator tried to translate Biden's words in Hindi.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, corporate leader Indira Nooyi and the CEOs of Microsoft and Adobe -- Satya Nadella and Shantanu Narayen -- also attended the event.

