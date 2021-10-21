Polishing cloth for 1,900? Apple sets high bar for accessories; memes galore

Tech giant Apple is known for its top-of-the-line and expensive products, which often generate a lot of buzz on social media. But this time, it's a piece of humble polishing cloth launched by Apple that has caught the attention of Twitterati and generated memes.

Yes, you read it right. Apple did launch a polishing cloth at Monday's even where it announced the new MacBook Pro and AirPods 3. These gadgets are upgrades to existing products and will offer enhanced experience to those who buy them. Accordingly, the price of the 14-inch variant of the MacBook Pro has been kept at ₹1,94,000 and the 16-inch variant is retailing at ₹2.39 lakh.

But a polishing cloth? First, the users are taken by surprise at the offering from a tech company like Apple. Next, the price of the accessory - which is retailing separately - has shocked them.

The cloth is listed for ₹1,900 at Apple India website. And those who are interested in the product can also buy it at an EMI of ₹224 a month.

Apple said that the polishing cloth, compatible with iPhones as far back as the iPhone 6 and Macs dating back to 2012, is made of nonabrasive material and is already in short supply, requiring 3 to 4 weeks to ship.

It in the running for its highest-margin physical product, reported Bloomberg.

In India, people are not used to paying such high price for a piece of cloth which will be used to clean dust. Most of the people use old clothes for the purpose, or buy it on e-tailers like Amazon and Flipkart for a much cheaper price.

Not surprisingly then, the reactions on Twitter were hilarious.

"Apple launched a "Polishing Cloth" to clean its devices for INR 1900 (25$). Waiting for them to launch a "Polishing cloth Pro Max" for INR 5000 which is bigger," said another Twitter user Garv Malik.

Here are some other reactions:

The Cupertino, California-based company has a history of pushing price boundaries with its products and accessories. The iPhone was the first smartphone to approach and surpass the $1,000 mark and it’s only grown in popularity since then, dragging the rest of the mobile industry along.