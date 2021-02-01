IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Power demand hits an all-time high of 189.6GW
business

Power demand hits an all-time high of 189.6GW

India’s daily power demand has been on a record-breaking trend during the month, touching 187.3GW on January 22 and 185.82GW on January 20.
By Utpal Parashar, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:00 AM IST
India’s peak demand in FY19 was at 168.74GW . The country has a power-generation capacity of 373.43GW.(AP | Representational image)

With economic activity picking up pace again, India’s electricity demand hit a new high of 189.6 gigawatts (GW) on Saturday, surpassing the previous high of 188.4GW recorded on January 28.

India’s daily power demand has been on a record-breaking trend during the month, touching 187.3GW on January 22 and 185.82GW on January 20.

India’s peak demand in FY19 was at 168.74GW . The country has a power-generation capacity of 373.43GW.

Also read: Budget to focus on job creation, health today

Energy consumption, especially of electricity and refinery products, is usually linked to overall demand in the economy.

This also comes in the backdrop of revival in other economic indicators such as refineries, goods and services tax (GST) collections and railway freight volumes. The Economic Survey presented on Friday said the economy will expand 11% in FY22 after contracting 7.7% this fiscal year. “Electricity sector retained its momentum with power consumption registering positive year-on-year growth since September 2020,” it said. “Electricity and construction sectors are also estimated to register V-shaped recovery with growth of 7.1% and 4.4%, respectively, in the second half.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india power demand
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP