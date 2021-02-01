IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Budget to focus on job creation, health today
The Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions that continue are expected to cause the economy to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21, according to an the National Statistical Office.(PTI)
The Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions that continue are expected to cause the economy to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21, according to an the National Statistical Office.(PTI)
budget

Budget to focus on job creation, health today

Big infrastructure projects, continued support to MSMEs and making India self-reliant will be the other objectives of Sitharaman’s third budget.
READ FULL STORY
By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:28 AM IST

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget on Monday is expected to revolve around the philosophy of “growth with a human touch” and focused on raising farmers’ incomes, generating jobs for the young, improving health care standards and ease of compliance for citizens and businesses,people aware of the development said.

Big infrastructure projects, continued support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and making India self-reliant to become a key player in the global supply chain will be the other objectives of Sitharaman’s third budget, three people said on condition of anonymity.

The Covid-19 pandemic, a 68-day hard lockdown imposed to slow its spread, the restrictions that continue on account of the infections, and the fact that people are still worried about venturing out or travelling are expected to cause the economy to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21, according to an estimate by the National Statistical Office.

Also read: Sitharaman aims to revive pandemic-hit economy

Budget 2021-22 is being built on the 20 lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) stimulus packages that were announced between March 26 and May 17, the three people cited above said.

“The packages were designed in such a way that it not only gave instant relief to the poor in terms of free food and cooking gas during the nationwide lockdown, but also provided fiscal and monetary support to the industry to bounce back. The result is the V-shaped recovery. Hence, there is no point to reinvent the wheel. The budget will take it forward,” one of the people said.

A second person said the Union Budget will also lay the foundation of self-reliance and show the road map for Industry 4.0, or the fourth industrial revolution. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Davos Dialogue that India was working on all four factors of Industry 4.0 — connectivity, automation, artificial intelligence or machine learning and real-time data.

The Indian economy contracted by 23.9% in the quarter ended June 30, but recovered to contract by a slower 7.5% in the three months ended September 30. Based on the recovery trend, Economic Survey 2021-22 on Friday projected growth of 11% for the Indian economy in the next fiscal year on the back of the Covid-19 vaccination drive and a recovery in consumption.

The people mentioned above said the Union Budget may announce some policy measures to boost consumption, particularly by the middle class, as stimulus was mainly supply-driven. “Also, expect some boost to the rural economy, which will remain our engine of growth,” the third person said.

Watch: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with team ahead of Budget

The people, however, ruled out any major exemptions on taxation this time because of a resource crunch. Chief economic adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy V Subramanian on Friday hinted that the time is ripe for the budget to stimulate demand. He said the stimulus packages of the past were focused on necessities and support to the industry through emergency credit and liquidity measures; a policy push to demand during the lockdown could have been a wasteful exercise. The first stimulus package of 1.7 lakh crore — Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) —was announced on March 26 as immediate relief to the poor. Monetary measures worth 8.01 lakh crore were taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) between March 27 and April 17. A third package of 11.02 lakh crore was announced in five parts between May 13 and May 17 under the umbrella of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget 2021-22 union budget of india ministry of finance nirmala sitharaman
app
Close
The Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions that continue are expected to cause the economy to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21, according to an the National Statistical Office.(PTI)
The Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions that continue are expected to cause the economy to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21, according to an the National Statistical Office.(PTI)
budget

Budget to focus on job creation, health today

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Big infrastructure projects, continued support to MSMEs and making India self-reliant will be the other objectives of Sitharaman’s third budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2021-22, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2021-22, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI)
budget

Sitharaman's 'Bahi Khata 2.0' for pandemic-hit India: Experts' expectations

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:57 PM IST
Finding space in the budget for the first time in Independent India will be expenditure on vaccination in FY22 — which could be shared among the central government, state governments and households.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Parliament House illuminated in tricolors during the Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_29_2021_000328B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Parliament House illuminated in tricolors during the Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_29_2021_000328B)(PTI)
budget

First part of budget session to end on Feb 13: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:42 PM IST
At an all-party meeting, the leaders of various parties raised farmers' protests over farm laws and wanted a discussion on the issue. The Rajya Sabha also decided to change its sitting to February 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has increased hopes ahead of the budget saying it will "be a budget like never before".(ANI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has increased hopes ahead of the budget saying it will "be a budget like never before".(ANI)
budget

From fiscal deficit to tax slabs: Key figures to watch out for in Union Budget

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:28 PM IST
Fiscal deficit is the difference between total revenue and total expenditure of the government and it is an indication of the total borrowings that are needed by the government. Here are some key figures/elements to look out for in Union Budget 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his cabinet colleagues as he arrives for the first day of budget session in New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his cabinet colleagues as he arrives for the first day of budget session in New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (AP)
budget

Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow ahead of budget presentation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:43 PM IST
The Budget will be presented at 11 am in the Parliament on February 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at finance ministry in New Delhi.(PTI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at finance ministry in New Delhi.(PTI)
budget

‘Budget like never before’: Sector-wise expectations from finance minister

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Here’s a look what different sectors expect from Union Budget 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers protest against farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi, (ANI Photo)
Farmers protest against farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi, (ANI Photo)
budget

Budget 2021: What would it have for the agriculture sector?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:16 PM IST
The Economic Survey showed that the agriculture sector supported the economy while other major sectors were at a near standstill during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Mahatma Gandhi statue overlooks the Parliament building as lawmakers prepare for upcoming Budget session. (AP Photo)
A Mahatma Gandhi statue overlooks the Parliament building as lawmakers prepare for upcoming Budget session. (AP Photo)
budget

Union Budget 2021: Unique facts about the Indian budget

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:49 PM IST
The ministry has launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' to make the documents available in the public domain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Changes in ITR slabs would help the common man whose income has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic to save money.(Reuters)
Changes in ITR slabs would help the common man whose income has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic to save money.(Reuters)
budget

Tax changes that could be a part of Union Budget 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Although changes in income tax returns (ITR) are not expected in the Budget 2021, hopes of the common man were raised when finance minister Sitharaman announced that this budget would be one “like never before”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Developers are hoping for Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms under 2021’s budget.(HT Photo)
Developers are hoping for Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms under 2021’s budget.(HT Photo)
budget

Budget 2021: Here’s what the real estate sector is expecting

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:36 PM IST
A long-standing demand of the real estate sector is that it must be given the status of an 'industry'. This demand will help developers raise funds at lower costs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All eyes are on Sitharaman’s third budget as the government is looking to boost the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
All eyes are on Sitharaman’s third budget as the government is looking to boost the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
budget

Union Budget and its types. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Budget 2021: Before the release of the much-awaited budget, here’s what you need to know about the financial statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The railway ministry has demanded gross budgetary support (GBS) of about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75,000 crore from the finance ministry in the budget.(PTI)
The railway ministry has demanded gross budgetary support (GBS) of about 75,000 crore from the finance ministry in the budget.(PTI)
budget

Budget 2021: What can the railway sector expect?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Earlier, the railway budget and the Union Budget were presented separately. However, the long-run practice came to an end in 2016, and the railway budget merged with the Union budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The application was launched by Sitharaman and will be extremely helpful as the budget is going paperless for the very first time.(Image via Twitter)
The application was launched by Sitharaman and will be extremely helpful as the budget is going paperless for the very first time.(Image via Twitter)
budget

Union Budget app: Where to download? What are its features?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Developed for both Android and iOS platforms, the app will give complete access to budget documents, including the finance bill and the annual financial statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP