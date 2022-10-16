Prices of gold and silver in India see drop: Check latest rates

Gold prices in India came down on Sunday with one gram of 22-carat gold available at ₹4,620 compared to ₹4,675 yesterday, according to a report by Goodreturns. Similarly, 10 grams of 22-carat gold saw a reduction in its price on Sunday at ₹46,200 compared to ₹46,750 on Saturday.

Eight grams of 22-carat gold is available for ₹39,960.

When it comes to 24-carat gold, the price of a gram of this precious metal is reduced to ₹5,040. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is currently available at ₹50,400, the data by good returns on Sunday showed.

Here are the latest prices of gold in some of the major cities of India:

City Price of Gold (22-carat) Price of Gold (24-carat) Delhi ₹ 46,350 ₹ 50,550 Mumbai ₹ 46,200 ₹ 50,400 Kolkata ₹ 46,200 ₹ 50,400 Chennai ₹ 46,900 ₹ 51,160 Ahmedabad ₹ 46,250 ₹ 50,450

The prices of gold are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers in India. The prices are determined by a range of factors including the strength of the Rupee against US dollars. This means if the US dollar is strong, gold will become expensive in India.

Meanwhile, there was a reduction in the prices of silver in India as well. A gram of silver, which was priced at ₹57.30 on Saturday, is today available at ₹55.30.

Hundred grams of silver on Sunday is priced at ₹5,530 compared to ₹5,730 on Saturday. A kilogram of silver can be bought at ₹55,300 on Sunday compared to ₹57,300 the previous day.

