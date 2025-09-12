Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Pro oil-import lobby behind propaganda against E20 fuel, Nitin Gadkari says

    The government has not received a single official complaint against E20 fuel, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari says at ACMA Summit.

    Updated on: Sep 12, 2025 4:12 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The government has not received a single official complaint against E20 fuel, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said, in a pushback against naysayers of ethanol blending in fuel.

    Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. (ANI)
    Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. (ANI)

    “We have not received a single official complaint,” the transport minister said in his video address to an event in New Delhi on Friday. “It is the pro-oil-import lobby that is behind the social media propaganda against E20 fuel.”

    I’m using 100% ethanol in my car, and there has been no problem. Brazil has been using 27% ethanol. There has been no problem.”

    According to Gadkari, most automakers have flex-fuel engines that can run on both petrol and ethanol.

    On increasing ethanol blending beyond 20%, the minister said a decision would be taken only after conducting all tests. “We will follow all necessary testing and standards while increasing ethanol blending in petrol beyond 20%.”

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/ Pro Oil-import Lobby Behind Propaganda Against E20 Fuel, Nitin Gadkari Says
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes