Pro oil-import lobby behind propaganda against E20 fuel, Nitin Gadkari says

The government has not received a single official complaint against E20 fuel, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said, in a pushback against naysayers of ethanol blending in fuel. Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. (ANI)

“We have not received a single official complaint,” the transport minister said in his video address to an event in New Delhi on Friday. “It is the pro-oil-import lobby that is behind the social media propaganda against E20 fuel.”

I’m using 100% ethanol in my car, and there has been no problem. Brazil has been using 27% ethanol. There has been no problem.”

According to Gadkari, most automakers have flex-fuel engines that can run on both petrol and ethanol.

On increasing ethanol blending beyond 20%, the minister said a decision would be taken only after conducting all tests. “We will follow all necessary testing and standards while increasing ethanol blending in petrol beyond 20%.”