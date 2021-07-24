Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Pulse oximeter, other medical devices get cheaper as Centre caps trade margin
business

Pulse oximeter, other medical devices get cheaper as Centre caps trade margin

The margin was capped by the government up to 70 per cent on Price to Distributor (PTD) level. The National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority said that the decision was taken to make medical devices affordable during the evolving situation of Covid-19 pandemic.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 05:29 PM IST
The imported brand of pulse oximeter showed a reduction of 2,95,375 per unit, the ministry of chemicals and fertilizers said.(AFP Photo)

The capping of trade margins on five medical devices has resulted in price reduction of 620 brands, the Chemicals and Fertilisers ministry said on Saturday. The five brands whose prices were capped by the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) on July 13 are: oximeter, glucometer, BP monitor, nebuliser and digital thermometer.

The margin was capped up to 70 per cent on Price to Distributor (PTD) level.

"Pursuant there to, a total of 684 products/brands of these medical devices have been reported as on July 23, 2021 and 620 products/brands (91 per cent) have reported downward revision of MRP," the ministry said in a statement.

The maximum downward revision has been reported by an imported brand of pulse oximeter, showing reduction of 2,95,375 per unit, it further said. The ministry gave the details of price reduction which is given in the table below:

Serial NumberMedical DevicesNumber of brands reported after notificationNumber of brands reported downward revision of MRPMaximum reduction reported in MRP
    RsPercentage
1APulse oximeter - finger tip136127 (93%) 5,15088%
1BPulse oximeter - others7362 (85%) 2,95,37547%
2Blood pressure monitoring machines216195 (90%) 6,49583%
3Nebuliser137124 (91%) 15,17577%
4Digital thermometer8880 (91%) 5,36077%
5Glucometer3432 (94%) 1,50080%
 Total684620 (91%)  

"The revised MRP effective from 20th July 2021 on all the brands and specifications has been shared with the State Drug Controllers for strict monitoring and enforcement. The relevant instructions are available on NPPA’s website (www.nppa.gov.in). In order to monitor availability, the manufacturers/importers of these medical devices have been directed to submit quarterly stock details," said the ministry.

This significant move has received support from Industry Associations like FICCI, AdvaMed, and AMCHAM, it added.

The NPPA said in its letter that the need to make medical devices affordable was felt during the evolving situation of Covid-19 pandemic.

It noted that the data collected from the manufacturers and other stakeholders involved in the distribution of these devices pointed out that existing trade margins on the five medical devices ranged up to 709 per cent from price to distributor to MRP level.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pulse oximeter medical devices
TRENDING NEWS

The Billionaire With A Heart

Mirabai Chanu’s family bursts into celebration as she wins silver medal. Watch

Woman’s rendition of Jag Ghoomeya from Salman Khan’s Sultan wows people

Bros On Wheels rides together while they work for social causes
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP