Pulse oximeter, other medical devices get cheaper as Centre caps trade margin

The capping of trade margins on five medical devices has resulted in price reduction of 620 brands, the Chemicals and Fertilisers ministry said on Saturday. The five brands whose prices were capped by the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) on July 13 are: oximeter, glucometer, BP monitor, nebuliser and digital thermometer.

The margin was capped up to 70 per cent on Price to Distributor (PTD) level.

"Pursuant there to, a total of 684 products/brands of these medical devices have been reported as on July 23, 2021 and 620 products/brands (91 per cent) have reported downward revision of MRP," the ministry said in a statement.

The maximum downward revision has been reported by an imported brand of pulse oximeter, showing reduction of ₹2,95,375 per unit, it further said. The ministry gave the details of price reduction which is given in the table below:

Serial Number Medical Devices Number of brands reported after notification Number of brands reported downward revision of MRP Maximum reduction reported in MRP Rs Percentage 1A Pulse oximeter - finger tip 136 127 (93%) ₹ 5,150 88% 1B Pulse oximeter - others 73 62 (85%) ₹ 2,95,375 47% 2 Blood pressure monitoring machines 216 195 (90%) ₹ 6,495 83% 3 Nebuliser 137 124 (91%) ₹ 15,175 77% 4 Digital thermometer 88 80 (91%) ₹ 5,360 77% 5 Glucometer 34 32 (94%) ₹ 1,500 80% Total 684 620 (91%)

"The revised MRP effective from 20th July 2021 on all the brands and specifications has been shared with the State Drug Controllers for strict monitoring and enforcement. The relevant instructions are available on NPPA’s website (www.nppa.gov.in). In order to monitor availability, the manufacturers/importers of these medical devices have been directed to submit quarterly stock details," said the ministry.

This significant move has received support from Industry Associations like FICCI, AdvaMed, and AMCHAM, it added.

The NPPA said in its letter that the need to make medical devices affordable was felt during the evolving situation of Covid-19 pandemic.

It noted that the data collected from the manufacturers and other stakeholders involved in the distribution of these devices pointed out that existing trade margins on the five medical devices ranged up to 709 per cent from price to distributor to MRP level.