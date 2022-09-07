‘Purely constructive’: Godrej chairman clarifies remarks on unifying India

Godrej Industries chairman Nadir Godrej has clarified his earlier comments about unifying the country and said that there have been instances such as the GST Council where the government's efforts have given a platform to diverse views, news agency ANI reported. Godrej had said, "I think we need to try and unify the country and stop dividing the country. I think that is important and I am sure the government also recognises the economic growth requires that."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Godrej said his comments were "purely for a constructive purpose".

"There are clear indications that enabling the education and participation of women and disadvantaged groups helps social and economic development. Taking all opinions on board makes for good governance. The GST council is an excellent initiative of this government for giving a voice to diverse views,” the Godrej Industries chairman said, adding that a good feedback mechanism is very beneficial for good governance in business and government.

When asked about his views on Indian economic growth, he said that the economy "is growing fast and very clearly, this will last". He also penned down his thoughts in a poem praising India’s growth despite fears of the global recession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Highlights : ED arrests former NSE MD-CEO Ravi Narain in co-location case

"There are problems in the world,

Each year more are unfurled,

Climate change has been there.

The pandemic brought its share.

Inequality is very dire

And maybe getting even higher.

And since the Russia-Ukraine War

The World has had to then endure

An unexpected commodity boom

All these dangers constantly loom.

Some countries succumbed to all this flack.

But we are on a better track!

And as commodity prices decline

Our inflation numbers should be fine.

We already know we will survive.

And now there's hope we will thrive.

Our economy is growing fast

And very clearly, this will last."

He further commented about India surpassing the United Kingdom to become the world's fifth largest economy and said he believed India to reach the third spot by the end of the decade.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"India currently has a large population and the fastest rate of growth of any economy. It is but natural that we rise in the rankings of total GDP. Before the end of the decade, we should be the third largest economy. A more important goal is to eliminate poverty and malnutrition. A lot of good work has already been done by the Government and the building blocks are in place, the billionaire responded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON