Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air shares picture of its first aircraft: 'Coming soon'

Akasa Air, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, on Monday tweeted a picture of its first aircraft. “Can’t keep calm! Say hi to our QP-pie!" Akasa Air tweeted sharing the picture of the aircraft.

Akasa Air, which is planning to start its commercial flight operations in July, has earlier said its airline code will be "QP". Every airline in the world has a designator code. For example, IndiGo's code is "6E", Go First's is "G8" and Air India's is "AI".

Akasa Air got the no-objection certificate from the civil aviation ministry in October to start commercial flights.

"As we get closer to the airline launch date, we can now confirm refined estimates on our timelines. We expect our first aircraft delivery by early June 2022, with the intention to start commercial operations in July 2022," Vinay Dube, CEO, Akasa Air, told news agency PTI.

As the airline promises the cheapest airfare in the country, it has kept its tagline as 'it's your sky' as the brand aims to create an inclusive environment for all Indian flyers irrespective of their social-economic backgrounds.

The company's recent agreement with Boeing has been finalised at the five-day Dubai Air Show.

Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26, 2021, to purchase 72 Max planes. The airline has ordered 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, first aircraft delivery expected by June.

