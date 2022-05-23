Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air shares picture of its first aircraft: 'Coming soon'
business

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air shares picture of its first aircraft: 'Coming soon'

“Can’t keep calm! Say hi to our QP-pie!" Akasa Air tweeted sharing the picture of the aircraft.
Akasa Air is planning to start its commercial flight operations in July.(Twitter)
Updated on May 23, 2022 01:00 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Akasa Air, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, on Monday tweeted a picture of its first aircraft. “Can’t keep calm! Say hi to our QP-pie!" Akasa Air tweeted sharing the picture of the aircraft.

Akasa Air, which is planning to start its commercial flight operations in July, has earlier said its airline code will be "QP". Every airline in the world has a designator code. For example, IndiGo's code is "6E", Go First's is "G8" and Air India's is "AI".

RELATED STORIES

Akasa Air got the no-objection certificate from the civil aviation ministry in October to start commercial flights.

"As we get closer to the airline launch date, we can now confirm refined estimates on our timelines. We expect our first aircraft delivery by early June 2022, with the intention to start commercial operations in July 2022," Vinay Dube, CEO, Akasa Air, told news agency PTI.

As the airline promises the cheapest airfare in the country, it has kept its tagline as 'it's your sky' as the brand aims to create an inclusive environment for all Indian flyers irrespective of their social-economic backgrounds.

The company's recent agreement with Boeing has been finalised at the five-day Dubai Air Show.

Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26, 2021, to purchase 72 Max planes. The airline has ordered 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, first aircraft delivery expected by June.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
airlines plane
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP