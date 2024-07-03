Ramdev claims anti-Ayurveda cartel targeting Patanjali: ‘Destroying nationalism which we denote'

Founder of Patanjali Ayurved Yog guru Ramdev claimed that a cartel of corporations, pharmaceutical companies, intellectuals, and politicians has been working against his company. In an interview with Economic Times, he said, “Patanjali denotes nationalism and self-pride which this group (alleged cartel) wants to destroy.” Yog guru Ramdev performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Haridwar.(ANI)

Claiming that false information is being spread about Patanjali, he said that there is narrative being made against Patanjali's research and development facilities. These are even superior to those of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, India's largest consumer goods company and government's ayurvedic facility, he asserted.

Ramdev said, “People try to damage the reputation of Patanjali, about ayurveda and natural products. But we are focused on our objectives of adding investor value, ramping up distribution and sales, research, innovation and ecommerce. Premiumisation will also be a core focus area for us now.”

"Despite all hurdles and struggles, we have reached where we are. We didn't reach here because of any favours... We are here because of India's consumers," he said.

Earlier, Sanjeev Asthana, the chief executive of Patanjali, said that Patanjali holds a two-thirds share in the herbal toothpaste market and is the fourth largest biscuit player in the country with sales of ₹1,600 crore last year. He said, "We have 10 brands that have leadership level in business. Our growth rate has been scorching, whether it's market share or distribution."

On the Supreme Court order directing Patanjali to take down all misleading ad claims few months back, Ramdev told ET, “The Supreme Court matter was not about quality and neither about doing any wrongdoing... The matter is settled now.”