Industrialist Ratan Tata pays tribute to Jamsetji Tata on 183rd birth anniversary

Industrialist Ratan Tata took to Twitter on Thursday to pay tribute to Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the founder of the entity that went on to become Tata Sons, on his 183rd birth anniversary.

“Mr. Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata has provided us with his inspiration, his ethics, values and selflessness which have provided dignity and livelihood to thousands of citizens. My best wishes go out to all the Tata group employees on the birth anniversary of our founder,” he wrote on Twitter.

Floral tributes were paid by the Tata Sons and all top brass of the Tata group along with employees at Air India Headquarters. Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran offered his tributes in Jamshedpur.

“Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata was born in 1839, and in his lifetime India remained firmly under British rule. Yet the projects he envisioned laid the foundation for the nation’s development once it became independent,” Tata group said in a blog post.

Chief Minister of Karnataka tweeted, “His immense contribution towards nation building is cherished even today & will continue to inspire future generations.” Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote, “Humble homage to Indian business pioneer and nationalist Jamsetji Tata on his birth anniversary.”

Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata was an Indian pioneer industrialist, who founded India's biggest conglomerate company- the Tata group. He also established the city of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and is regarded as the legendary "Father of Indian Industry"