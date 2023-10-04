Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / RBI appoints Muneesh Kapur as its executive director. 5 things to know about him

RBI appoints Muneesh Kapur as its executive director. 5 things to know about him

ByHT News Desk
Oct 04, 2023 04:58 PM IST

Muneesh Kapur holds a Master’s degree in Economics and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday appointed Muneesh Kapur as its executive director with effect from October 3. According to a statement released by the central bank, he will look after the Department of Economic and Policy Research.

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday appointed Muneesh Kapur as its executive director with effect from October 3(HT file)

Here are key things to know about the RBI's new executive director. 1. As mentioned above, Kapur will look after the Department of Economic and Policy Research.2. Muneesh Kapur holds a Master’s degree in Economics and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). 3. Prior to being promoted as ED, Kapur was Adviser-in-Charge, Monetary Policy Department and Secretary to the Monetary Policy Committee, the RBI said in its statement.

4. Over a span of nearly three decades in the Reserve Bank, Kapur has worked in the areas of macroeconomic policy and research and monetary policy in Department of Economic Policy and Research and Monetary Policy Department in RBI. 5. Muneesh Kapur also served as Adviser to Executive Director, International Monetary Fund during 2012-15.

