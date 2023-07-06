Home / Business / RBI appoints P Vasudevan as new executive director

RBI appoints P Vasudevan as new executive director

PTI |
Jul 06, 2023 09:15 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed P Vasudevan as Executive Director, responsible for currency management and other departments.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it has appointed P Vasudevan as Executive Director (ED) and he will look after three departments, including that of currency management. The appointment is with effect from July 3, RBI said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it has appointed P Vasudevan as Executive Director (ED).
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it has appointed P Vasudevan as Executive Director (ED).

Also read: ‘76% of 2,000 notes returned to banks’: RBI

Prior to being promoted as ED, Vasudevan was the Chief General Manager-in-charge of the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems.

He has, over a span of nearly three decades in the Reserve Bank, served in supervision of banks and non-banking financial companies, payment and settlement systems and other areas, including a stint as Member of Faculty in Bankers' Training College.

Also read: Will strive to get inflation down to 4%; El Nino a challenge for food inflation: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

He has worked in the central office as well as at Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi regional offices of the Reserve Bank.

Vasudevan holds a Master's degree in finance and Certifications in Information Systems Audit (CISA), Information Security Management (CISM) and Fintech (National University of Singapore). He is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB) and an alumnus of the Wharton School.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out