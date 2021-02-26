IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / RBI favors retaining inflation target regime
The current framework is appropriate for the next five years, according to a report from the RBI on Friday.
The current framework is appropriate for the next five years, according to a report from the RBI on Friday.
business

RBI favors retaining inflation target regime

The existing mandate requires the RBI to keep headline inflation at the 4% midpoint of its target range of 2%-6%.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Prashasti Singh | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:46 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India favors keeping the current inflation targeting regime unchanged, saying it has been effective in containing price-growth.

The current framework is appropriate for the next five years, according to a report from the RBI on Friday, after it reviewed the flexible inflation targeting regime, or FIT, put in place five years ago. It, however, acknowledged that some aspects like the time horizon to measure failure, process of admitting members to the rate panel, giving forward guidance and release of minutes need a review.

The existing mandate requires the RBI to keep headline inflation at the 4% midpoint of its target range of 2%-6%. While the central bank has managed to keep consumer-price growth mostly within bounds, a spike in food costs last year pushed inflation beyond its tolerance limit, forcing policy makers to pause interest rate cuts after 115 basis points of easing.

“During the period under review, headline CPI inflation averaged 3.9% in India with a decline in inflation volatility, attesting to the success of FIT in terms of its primary mandate,” the RBI said.

The central bank’s view represents a push back against any efforts by the government to relax the inflation goal in order to get policy makers to focus more on stimulating economic growth. Asia’s third-largest economy is headed for its biggest annual contraction on record in the fiscal year through March.

Governor Shaktikanta Das has made it clear that anchoring inflation expectations was the RBI’s primary task so that policy credibility is not undermined. He has said loosening the inflation target would dilute its effectiveness toward setting monetary policy.

The current band -- a broad range of 400 basis points within which the central bank has sanction to operate by law -- is already the widest in Asia, and only matched by Turkey and surpassed by Argentina.

“The international experience suggests that inflation targeting emerging market economies have either lowered their inflation targets or kept their targets unchanged over time,” the RBI said. “In India, however, the repetitive incidence of supply shocks, still elevated inflation expectations and projection errors necessitate persevering with the current numerical framework for the target and tolerance band for inflation for the next five years.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reserve bank of india tax regime
Close
Sensex plunges nearly 2,000 points, Nifty down 568 points to end at 14,529(MINT_PRINT)
Sensex plunges nearly 2,000 points, Nifty down 568 points to end at 14,529(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex plunges nearly 2,000 points, Nifty down 568 points to end at 14,529

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Sensex plunges nearly 2,000 points, Nifty down 568 points to end at 14,529
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Govt extends anti-dumping duty on Chinese tiles by three months

By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:09 PM IST
In order to save the domestic tiles industry from cheaper imports from China, the government had imposed up to $1.87 per square meter anti-dumping duty during in 2016 for five years, which would have expired on March 28
READ FULL STORY
Close
The current framework is appropriate for the next five years, according to a report from the RBI on Friday.
The current framework is appropriate for the next five years, according to a report from the RBI on Friday.
business

RBI favors retaining inflation target regime

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:46 PM IST
The existing mandate requires the RBI to keep headline inflation at the 4% midpoint of its target range of 2%-6%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India adopted the flexible inflation targeting framework in 2016 and the government is due to review the same in the near future.(MINT_PRINT)
India adopted the flexible inflation targeting framework in 2016 and the government is due to review the same in the near future.(MINT_PRINT)
business

India's inflation target band appropriate for next 5 years: RBI report

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:25 PM IST
"Trend inflation to which actual inflation converges after a shock provides an appropriate benchmark for the inflation target; trend inflation has fallen from above 9% before FIT to a range of 3.8%-4.3% during FIT," the RBI said in its release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vehicle in New Delhi.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vehicle in New Delhi.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
business

'Fuel prices will come down after winters: Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Dharmendra Pradhan said prices will come down a little as winter goes away. "It's an international matter, price is high due to increase in demand," he added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investors feared foreign outflows as bond yields are inversely proportional to equity returns..(MINT_PRINT)
Investors feared foreign outflows as bond yields are inversely proportional to equity returns..(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex tanks 1,631 points to 49,407 in afternoon session; Nifty below 14,600

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:15 PM IST
According to a Reuters poll, India's economy is likely to have returned to growth in the December quarter after contracting 7.5% in the July-September period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company partnered with Alphabet Inc's Google in 2015 to bring free public WiFi to over 400 of the busiest railway stations in India by mid-2020.(HT Photo)
The company partnered with Alphabet Inc's Google in 2015 to bring free public WiFi to over 400 of the busiest railway stations in India by mid-2020.(HT Photo)
business

RailTel Corp of India jumps 16% in market debut

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:10 AM IST
More than a dozen companies, including Burger King India, opted for initial public offerings (IPOs) in the last few months of 2020 to cash in on a rally in Indian shares, fuelled by record foreign inflows and an improving economic outlook.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 72.43 against the American currency.(Mint)
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 72.43 against the American currency.(Mint)
business

Rupee tanks 67 paise to 73.10 against US dollar in early trade

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:56 AM IST
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.43 against the US dollar, then lost further ground and touched 73.10, registering a plunge of 67 paise over its previous close.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Boeing 737 Max jet (File Photo/AP)
A Boeing 737 Max jet (File Photo/AP)
business

Australia to lift ban on Boeing 737 MAX, first in Asia-Pacific region

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:04 AM IST
The Civil Aviation Safety Authority on Friday it would lift a near two-year ban after accepting the comprehensive return-to-service requirements set by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
READ FULL STORY
Close
IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, M&amp;M, SBI, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Tech Mahindra.(MINT_PRINT)
IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, M&M, SBI, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Tech Mahindra.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex tanks over 1,000 pts in opening trade; Nifty slips below 14,900

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:53 AM IST
After touching a low of 49,950.75, the 30-share BSE index was trading 927.21 points or 1.82 per cent lower at 50,112.10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex(MINT_PRINT)
Sensex(MINT_PRINT)
business

Indices in red as Sensex falls 759 points to 50,280; Nifty slides 220 points

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:53 AM IST
In the opening session on Friday, Sensex was trading at 50,280.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the budget, has pegged the Centre’s fiscal deficit at 6.8% of GDP for FY22, promising to bring it down to 4.5% of GDP by FY26.(Kunal Patil/HT file photo. Representative image)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the budget, has pegged the Centre’s fiscal deficit at 6.8% of GDP for FY22, promising to bring it down to 4.5% of GDP by FY26.(Kunal Patil/HT file photo. Representative image)
business

GDP to shrink 7% this fiscal, see 13.7% growth in FY 22, says Moody’s

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, New Delhi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:19 AM IST
The rating agency also said India’s weak fiscal position will remain a key credit challenge in 2021 with a debt-to-GDP ratio above its peers. India has the lowest investment grade of Baa3 with negative outlook from Moody’s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eveready Industries’ managing director Amritanshu Khaitan.
Eveready Industries’ managing director Amritanshu Khaitan.
business

Burman family may get joint promoter status at Eveready

By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:15 AM IST
The shareholding of the Khaitan family plunged to just 4.5% from 44.1% over the past year as lenders sold shares of Eveready pledged with them after the promoter group defaulted on payments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The telco said it received orders from 92 accounts for senior bonds and 97 accounts for perpetual bonds.(REUTERS)
The telco said it received orders from 92 accounts for senior bonds and 97 accounts for perpetual bonds.(REUTERS)
business

Bharti Airtel raises $1.25 billion through overseas bonds

By Ishita Guha, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Bharti Airtel priced the senior 10.25-year bonds of $750 million at a yield of 187.5 basis points (bps) for an implied coupon of 3.25%, while its wholly-owned subsidiary Network i2i Ltd priced $500 million worth guaranteed subordinated perpetual 5.25-year bonds at a coupon of 3.975%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Until now, a company has been required to both have a positive net worth and be profitable to be an eligible bidder for government contracts.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
Until now, a company has been required to both have a positive net worth and be profitable to be an eligible bidder for government contracts.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
business

Govt tweaks norms for public procurement deals: Officials

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:07 AM IST
The profit criterion for prequalification in government tenders has been discontinued with immediate effect, the officials said on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac