RBI governor says discussing privatisation of public sector banks with government, process will go forward

We are under discussion with govt on privatisation of PSBs, process will go forward, said RBI Governor.
By hindustantimes.com | PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 12:24 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India is in discussion with the government over the privatisation of public sector banks, governor Shaktikanta Das Gupta said on Thursday, according to the PTI report. The process "will go forward," the governor added.

He made the comments while delivering the inaugural address at the India Economic Conclave (IEC) 2021 underway in Delhi.

