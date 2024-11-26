RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hospitalised in Chennai: Report

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to Apollo hospital in Chennai. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das(Reuters)

Das is currently being monitored, with no specific details being revealed so far by the hospital, according to news agency PTI.

“Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted in Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation,” an NDTV report quoted an RBI spokesperson as saying. “He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours.”

(This is a developing story)