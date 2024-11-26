Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hospitalised in Chennai: Report

ByHT News Desk
Nov 26, 2024 09:38 AM IST

An RBI spokesperson was quoted as saying Das experienced acidity issues and has been admitted for observation

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to Apollo hospital in Chennai.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das(Reuters)
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das(Reuters)

Das is currently being monitored, with no specific details being revealed so far by the hospital, according to news agency PTI.

“Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted in Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation,” an NDTV report quoted an RBI spokesperson as saying. “He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours.”

(This is a developing story)

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On