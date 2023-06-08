RBI Monetary Policy LIVE updates: Central bank likely to maintain repo rate at 6.5%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its decision on key rates following the conclusion of its three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting headed by governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday. In the previous MPC meeting held in April, the RBI decided to pause its rate hike cycle and maintain the repo rate at 6.5 per cent. The experts anticipate that the central bank is likely to hold this rate in its upcoming announcement, considering the easing of retail inflation in April and the potential for further decline.

The MPC meeting comes against the backdrop of a notable decline in consumer price-based (CPI) inflation, which reached an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April. Das recently indicated that the CPI for May is expected to be lower than the April figures. The CPI for the last month will be disclosed on June 12.