RBI Monetary Policy LIVE updates: Central bank likely to maintain repo rate at 6.5%

Published on Jun 08, 2023 07:36 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India is holding its three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which is set to conclude Thursday.

The MPC meeting comes against the backdrop of a notable decline in consumer price-based (CPI) inflation in April.
The MPC meeting comes against the backdrop of a notable decline in consumer price-based (CPI) inflation in April.
ByHT News Desk
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its decision on key rates following the conclusion of its three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting headed by governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday. In the previous MPC meeting held in April, the RBI decided to pause its rate hike cycle and maintain the repo rate at 6.5 per cent. The experts anticipate that the central bank is likely to hold this rate in its upcoming announcement, considering the easing of retail inflation in April and the potential for further decline.

The MPC meeting comes against the backdrop of a notable decline in consumer price-based (CPI) inflation, which reached an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April. Das recently indicated that the CPI for May is expected to be lower than the April figures. The CPI for the last month will be disclosed on June 12.

    Repo rate hike pattern of RBI in the past one year

    Before, April when the RBI paused its rate hike cycle and maintain the repo rate at 6.5 per cent, it had cumulatively hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points since May 2022 in a bid to contain inflation.

    RBI expected to maintain policy repo rate at 6.5%: Experts

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will maintain the policy repo rate at 6.5 per cent during its upcoming announcement on Thursday.

