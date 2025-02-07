RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: Will Governor Sanjay Malhotra cut repo rate to 6.25% today?

Feb 7, 2025 9:04 AM IST

RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: Suman Chowdhury, Executive Director & Chief Economist at Acuité Ratings & Research said, "The RBI MPC meeting of Feb’2025 is significant in several ways. This is the first meeting of the MPC under the leadership of the new RBI Governor. Secondly, it comes at a time when there are several headwinds in both the external and the domestic environment. The change in the US Government has dramatically altered the expectations regarding Fed’s monetary policy and the interest rate trajectory, translating to a stronger USD and capital outflows as well as a sharp currency depreciation in developing economies like India.

On the other hand, the Indian economy has witnessed a slowdown in the current fiscal with consensus estimates of 6.4% GDP growth from 8.2% in FY24. While headline inflation has moderated to 5.2% in Dec’2024 and is expected to subside further to 4.5% over the next few months, there are concerns on its sustainability amidst the INR touching 87 to the USD.

The benchmark repo rate of RBI has been “higher for longer” at 6.50% since Feb’2023 and there are increasing demands on the central bank to go for the pivot. Given the conflicting needs of maintaining low inflation, stabilizing the INR and also reviving the growth momentum in the economy, the Feb’2025 meeting will, however, be a tough call for the RBI. Union Budget 2025-26 has just provided an impetus to consumption by reducing taxes and increasing disposable incomes of the middle class.

With the fiscal policy being prioritized towards demand and growth revival, the burden on the monetary policy has lessened to some extent. We believe there is a case for RBI MPC to support the fiscal initiative on growth by providing an easier liquidity environment through various tools like OMO and even a further CRR cut at the current juncture while postponing the rate cut decision to April’2025."