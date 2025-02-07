RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: Will Governor Sanjay Malhotra cut repo rate to 6.25% today?
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the interest rate decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at 10am on Friday, February 7. The MPC began its three-day meeting to discuss and set the new interest rates on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, and this was the first one since Malhotra took over the reins in December 2024, following the end of Shaktikanta Das’s tenure....Read More
This time, a 25 basis point repo rate cut has been widely expected to take place to inject more liquidity into the market, taking the benchmark lending rate from the current 6.5% to 6.25%.
During the previous MPC meeting in December 2024, the RBI may have made a ₹1.16 trillion liquidity boost, after it announced a 50 basis point cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR), making it 4%.
However, it kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.
As a result, all eyes, including that of markets is set on the MPC's latest announcement.
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: TRUST Mutual Fund CEO on RBI's monetary policy decision
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: Sandeep Bagla, CEO of TRUST Mutual Fund said, "The government through the FY26 budget has continued the path of fiscal prudence, thereby providing macro and financial stability and addressed the issue of demand led growth concerns by reducing tax rates such that there is more money in the hands of the middle class for consumption. We think the RBI has space of policy easing by 50-75 bps interest rate cuts in this cycle. We think the MPC will go ahead and start cutting Repo Rate by 25 bps in tomorrow’s policy as real rates are currently very high leading to growth slowdown and inflation is trending back to the MPC target of 4%. The key challenges in front of the MPC is the Global environment, especially the potential measures by United States under Trump administration that is turning out to be broadly inflationary. Capital outflows in an environment of global USD strengthening is likely to lead to a measured depreciation of INR against the USD- most currencies have weakened against the USD. Moreover, countries like China may use currency as a tool to counter any punitive US tariffs.
The reduction in interest rates is likely to bring yields lower across the Government securities as well as the corporate bond curve. The recently announced liquidity measures will also be bond market supportive."
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: Signature Global (India) Founder & Chairman on RBI's monetary policy decision
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman at Signature Global (India) Ltd said, "A potential repo rate cut by the RBI in its upcoming MPC meeting could be a pivotal move in shaping India's economic momentum, particularly as the Union Budget 2025 is expected to drive consumption and investment. In the real estate sector, such a policy shift could lead to more affordable home loans, improving housing affordability and stimulating demand—especially in the mid and premium segments.
Moreover, the recent 50-basis-point reduction in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) has already injected significant liquidity into the banking system, setting the stage for improved credit flow. If complemented by a rate cut, this could accelerate capital deployment in infrastructure and urban development, further boosting real estate growth. Given India’s rapid urbanization and rising aspirations for homeownership, a proactive monetary policy can serve as a catalyst for long-term economic resilience and sustained real estate expansion."
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: Monetary policy announcement to begin in 15 minutes
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: The RBI's monetary policy announcement will begin in 15 minutes at 10:00 am IST. It can be watched live on the apex bank's official YouTube channel.
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: Bajaj Broking Research on the monetary policy
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: Bajaj Broking Research expects the following from the monetary policy:
"RBI likely to cut repo rate by 25 basis points for the first time in almost five years after domestic rate-setting panel has kept the policy repo rate unchanged for the last 11 consecutive meetings after raising it by 250 bps between May 2022 and February 2023.
Steps to revive sluggish economic growth: The Union Budget prioritizes consumption and fiscal discipline, leaving room for the central bank to stimulate growth. With GDP growth slowing to a seven-quarter low of 5.4% in Q2 FY25, a rate cut seems imminent.
Liquidity Boosts Hopes: RBI's recent liquidity measures aim to stabilize the financial system, reinforcing expectations of monetary easing.
Inflation: CPI inflation for FY26 is projected at 4%, with January likely below 4.5%. December inflation eased to 5.22%, marking four consecutive months above 5%. Food inflation dropped to 8.4% from 9% in November.
MPC Stance Steady: The MPC shifted to a neutral stance in October, providing flexibility in policy decisions. Economists expect no change in this stance in February, with a shallow rate cut cycle anticipated.
CRR Cut Unlikely: While the RBI ensures sufficient liquidity, a CRR cut is unlikely in the next policy announcement, as the central bank maintains a supportive financial environment."
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: Stock market opens red ahead of MPC announcement
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: The benchmark BSE Sensex was down by 79.83 points or 0.10%, reaching 77,978.33. The broader NSE Nifty opened 19.50 points down or 0.08% in the red, reaching 23,583.85.
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: Axis Securities Head of Research on RBI MPC decision
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research, Axis Securities said, “The Nifty's drop yesterday pushed it back below the falling trendline it broke above of two days ago, so this lack of upside follow through shows resistance at higher levels. 23807 - 23823 represents a key upside hurdle, while 23480 - 23513 matters on the downside. A break of either zone will determine the next tactical trend, which may be triggered by the RBI's rate decision today - the market will be watching the commentary from the MPC more closely given that a 25 bps rate cut is already well priced-in.”
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: StoxBox analyst on RBI MPC decision
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: Abhishek Pandya, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, “A 25bps rate cut is highly anticipated, along with further initiatives to boost liquidity in the banking sector. Recently, the RBI has implemented important measures to enhance liquidity, such as an Open Market Operation of Rs. 60,000 crore and a 56-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo of Rs. 50,000 crore, aimed at sustaining market liquidity. Additionally, the budget has provided balanced support for both domestic consumption and investment demand, notably through substantial income tax relief for individual taxpayers. This relief is expected to stimulate urban consumption, which has been sluggish for several quarters. Moreover, inflation indicators have shown improvement, aligning with expectations, as the CPI inflation decreased from a 14-month high of 6.2% in October 2024 to 5.2% in December 2024, primarily due to lower food inflation. Consequently, we will closely observe Mr Malhotra's comments on inflation projections, as well as any updates related to India’s GDP projection. An immediate onset of monetary easing during this meeting could be instrumental in supporting growth outcomes throughout FY26.”
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: How was India's GDP for the second quarter of 2024-25?
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: India’s GDP growth slowed down to a 5.4% for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25. This was the slowest growth in seven consecutive quarters.
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: Acuité Ratings & Research Executive Director & Chief Economist on the RBI MPC decision
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: Suman Chowdhury, Executive Director & Chief Economist at Acuité Ratings & Research said, "The RBI MPC meeting of Feb’2025 is significant in several ways. This is the first meeting of the MPC under the leadership of the new RBI Governor. Secondly, it comes at a time when there are several headwinds in both the external and the domestic environment. The change in the US Government has dramatically altered the expectations regarding Fed’s monetary policy and the interest rate trajectory, translating to a stronger USD and capital outflows as well as a sharp currency depreciation in developing economies like India.
On the other hand, the Indian economy has witnessed a slowdown in the current fiscal with consensus estimates of 6.4% GDP growth from 8.2% in FY24. While headline inflation has moderated to 5.2% in Dec’2024 and is expected to subside further to 4.5% over the next few months, there are concerns on its sustainability amidst the INR touching 87 to the USD.
The benchmark repo rate of RBI has been “higher for longer” at 6.50% since Feb’2023 and there are increasing demands on the central bank to go for the pivot. Given the conflicting needs of maintaining low inflation, stabilizing the INR and also reviving the growth momentum in the economy, the Feb’2025 meeting will, however, be a tough call for the RBI. Union Budget 2025-26 has just provided an impetus to consumption by reducing taxes and increasing disposable incomes of the middle class.
With the fiscal policy being prioritized towards demand and growth revival, the burden on the monetary policy has lessened to some extent. We believe there is a case for RBI MPC to support the fiscal initiative on growth by providing an easier liquidity environment through various tools like OMO and even a further CRR cut at the current juncture while postponing the rate cut decision to April’2025."
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: What happened during the previous MPC meeting?
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: How did markets close previously?
RBI MPC meeting 2025 LIVE updates: The stock market closed in the red on Thursday, dragged down by real estate, consumer durables, and mid and small cap financial services stocks.
The benchmark BSE Sensex closed in the red by 213.12 points or 0.27%, reaching 78,058.16. The broader NSE Nifty closed 92.95 points or 0.39% in the red, reaching 23,603.35.
