Home / Business / RBI, Sebi get more time in Yes Bank’s AT1 bonds case
business

RBI, Sebi get more time in Yes Bank’s AT1 bonds case

The bondholders, who had approached the court in February under the banner of the AT1 Bondholders Association, claim that the sale of bonds was illegal and have asked for Yes Bank to be directed to deposit ₹160 crore in court, pending a decision in the case.
By By Shayan Ghosh, Neil Borate, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Yes Bank’s AT1 bonds worth 8,415 crore were written down in full in March last year.(Bloomberg file photo)

The Bombay high court has granted time to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to file responses in a petition filed by individual holders of Yes Bank additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds.

The bondholders, who had approached the court in February under the banner of the AT1 Bondholders Association, claim that the sale of bonds was illegal and have asked for Yes Bank to be directed to deposit 160 crore in court, pending a decision in the case.

The Supreme Court had in October 2020 directed the association to approach the high court. The petitioners in this case had invested about 160 crore in Yes Bank’s AT1 bonds.

“Some of the respondents including Sebi and RBI sought time to file a reply to our interim relief application. The court has allowed them to file the same and listed the matter next on 26 April,” said Srijan Sinha, an advocate who appeared on behalf of the association. The petition named 16 respondents including Sebi, RBI, the Union of India, Yes Bank, Yes Securities (India) and Axis Trustee Services, among others.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RBI extends curbs on PMC till June end

Bankers to go ahead with Shapoorji Pallonji recast plan

Shapoorji Pallonji Group may lose bargaining edge

US transport secretary ﻿Pete Buttigieg mulls mileage tax for infrastructure

On March 13, 2020, the government had approved a rescue plan for Yes Bank, backed by the State Bank of India (SBI). Domestic investors— SBI, Housing Development Finance Corp, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank and IDFC First bank—had invested 10,000 crore in Yes Bank. However, Yes Bank’s AT1 bonds worth 8,415 crore were written down in full in March last year.

The petitioners said they are victims of an illegal sale of perpetual subordinated unsecured non-convertible ATl bonds made by the private respondents, in collusion with Yes Bank and other intermediaries.

“Such an illegal sale of such AT1 bonds was perpetuated under the eyes of respondent number one (RBI) and respondent number three (Sebi).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yes bank ltd reserve bank of india sebi
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP