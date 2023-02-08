RBI to allow lending and borrowing of government bonds
India’s central bank plans to allow lending and borrowing of government bonds, a move aimed at further deepening the nation’s $1 trillion debt market.
“This will provide investors an avenue to deploy their idle securities, enhance portfolio returns and enhance wider participation,” Governor Shaktikanta Das said in Mumbai, after raising interest rates by a quarter point.