Home / Business / RBI to conduct 20,000 crore bond purchase under G-SAP today
The first such auction of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 crore was carried out by the RBI on April 15 this year.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint File Photo))
The first such auction of 25,000 crore was carried out by the RBI on April 15 this year.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint File Photo))
business

RBI to conduct 20,000 crore bond purchase under G-SAP today

With the bond-buying plan, the RBI plans to keep a lid on long-term interest rates amid a massive government borrowing programme.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 07:09 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will carry out open market purchase of government bonds worth 20,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) on Thursday. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said earlier this month that the bank will conduct these purchases to support the market.

The RBI has kept a target of purchansing government securities of 1.2 lakh crore under the G-SAP 2.0 in the second quarter of the financial year.

The next purchase for 20,000 crore is scheduled to take place on July 22.

The first such auction of 25,000 crore was held on April 15 this year. The second purchase of 35,000 crore took place on May 20.

With the bond-buying plan, the RBI plans to keep a lid on long-term interest rates amid a massive government borrowing programme.

The government raises money from the market to fund its fiscal deficit through dated securities and treasury bills.

The RBI has said it remains committed to use all instruments at its command to revive the economy by maintaining congenial financial conditions, mitigate the impact of Covid-19 and restore the economy to a path of sustainable growth while preserving macroeconomic and financial stability.

G-SAP is running alongside RBI's regular operations including Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), open market operations (OMOs) and Operation Twist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reserve bank of india rbi
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.