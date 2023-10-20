RBL Bank launches zero-balance GO Savings Account: How to open, and other details

RBL Bank has launched zero-balance GO Savings Account, which, it says, has easy-to-operate features, and an easy opening process.

The Mumbai-headquartered RBL Bank (Mint file)

In a statement, the Mumbai-based bank described its latest digital banking launch as a ‘modern shift in the world banking,’ adding that the GO Savings account presents a ‘novel subscription-based model.’

“The GO Savings Account bridges the gap between traditional and digital banking by offering a compelling value proposition for customers. With it, we aim to bring digital convenience to a larger customer segment,” the statement quoted Deepak Gaddhyan, Head of Branch and Business Banking, RBL Bank, as saying.

Subscription model

Customers are required to pay only a one-time fee, after which all the benefits can be availed for free. These are bundled into a single package with a subscription charge of ₹1999 (plus taxes) for the first year, and, after that, an annual renewal fee of ₹599 (+taxes).

Account opening process

This can be done online, enabling people to open their GO Savings Accounts in minutes. For this, they must provide their Aadhaar and PAN details.

Benefits

You get to enjoy the following benefits, without the need to pay a single penny: premium debit card, CIBIL report, cyber insurance, accident and travel insurance, joining vouchers, international cash withdrawals, banking features, virtual debit card, higher interest rates (up to 7.5% per annum), and vouchers worth ₹1500 for premier brands.

