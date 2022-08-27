Realme joins hands with Flipkart for ‘Priority Pass’: All you need to know

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
business
Published on Aug 27, 2022 03:55 PM IST

The last day to buy this pass – it costs only ₹99 – is September 7. It will help you save up to ₹1,000 while buying a Realme smartphone through the e-commerce platform.

A screenshot of the ‘Realme Priority Pass’.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Realme has launched a ‘product’ on Flipkart, by availing which, those who are looking to buy a Realme smartphone can purchase the device with various additional benefits. It is called the ‘Realme Priority Pass’, and will help you save up to 1,000 while purchasing the smartphone.

Here's all you need to know about the ‘Realme Priority Pass’:

(1.) The pass is available at a price of just 99. Customers can buy it till September 7; from September 8 onwards, when they order a Realme smartphone through Flipkart, they will get a slew of special benefits.

(2.) The benefits are as follows: an extra discount of 5% up to 1,000, screen damage protection for free, and a free Disney-Hotstar subscription.

(3.) However, the offer will be only valid on select smartphones of the Chinese manufacturer; the list of such devices will be made available soon.

(4.) Also, once purchased, this offer will not be taken back. Additionally, Flipkart has mentioned the following with this pass: "Buy this product and win an amazing cashback coupon for The Big Billion Days Sale 2022'.

Topics
flipkart
