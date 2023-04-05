Red Cross to cut 1,500 jobs amid shrinking budget for humanitarian aid

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Tuesday that it will reduce some of its operations and lay off about 1,500 employees as a result of expected cuts to funding for humanitarian assistance.

The ICRC flag is seen on the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Geneva, Switzerland.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Approximately 1,500 jobs worldwide will have to be cut over the coming 12 months," ICRC statement read.

“At least 20 of currently 350 locations around the world will close — where, for example, the area can be covered by another ICRC office, or where other humanitarian or development partners can take over. We will also be scaling back and closing some of our programmes," the statement added.

The cost-cutting measures are being adopted because, according to the ICRC, numerous end-of-year donor pledges did not materialise as expected, and expenses in the final quarter of 2022 tightened the budget.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), established in 1863, works to assist those affected by war and military conflict in countries like Afghanistan, Syria, Ethiopia, Ukraine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to ICRC website, the organisation administers a number of funds established over the past century by special donations from individuals or organisations.

The company employs approximately 20,000 people in over 100 countries and is based in Geneva, Switzerland. The bulk of the ICRC's financing comes from governments and national Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies through voluntary donations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON