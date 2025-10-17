Reliance Q2 Results LIVE: RIL share price up ahead of earnings; Jio, Retail in focus

Oct 17, 2025 4:44 PM IST

Revenue of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. likely rose 3% over the previous quarter to ₹31,806 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Reliance Jio Q2 Results: Estimates QoQ)

- Revenue seen up 3% at ₹31,806 crore

- EBITDA seen up 3.3% at ₹17,242 crore

- EBITDA margin seen up 20 basis points

- Net profit seen up 3.7% at ₹6,962 crore

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Reliance Jio is seen clocking an average revenue per user of ₹211.7 crore from a subscriber base of 50.36 crore.