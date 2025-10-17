Reliance Q2 Results LIVE: RIL share price up ahead of earnings; Jio, Retail in focus
Reliance Industries Q2 Results LIVE: Here are the latest news and updates on RIL results today, including the financials of Reliance Retail, Reliance Jio and Reliance O2C.
Reliance Industries Q2 Results Live Updates | 17 October 2025 — India’s most valuable company, Reliance Industries Ltd. will announce its July-September quarter (Q2 FY26) results today. Investors are watching closely for updates across RIL's key businesses—refining, petrochemicals, retail, telecom (Jio), and new energy. Analysts are expecting stable refining margins but a softer petrochemical performance, while Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail are likely to drive overall earnings growth....Read More
Follow this live blog for the latest updates, key financial highlights, management commentary, and market reaction as the results come in.
Reliance Q2 Results LIVE: A look at Reliance Jio's estimates
Revenue of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. likely rose 3% over the previous quarter to ₹31,806 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.
Reliance Jio Q2 Results: Estimates QoQ)
- Revenue seen up 3% at ₹31,806 crore
- EBITDA seen up 3.3% at ₹17,242 crore
- EBITDA margin seen up 20 basis points
- Net profit seen up 3.7% at ₹6,962 crore
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Reliance Jio is seen clocking an average revenue per user of ₹211.7 crore from a subscriber base of 50.36 crore.
Reliance Q2 Results LIVE: What are the revenue, profit estimates?
Reliance Industries is likely to post potentially subdued quarterly results—a marginal rise in revenue but a steep drop in profit, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Consolidated revenue of India's most valuable company likely rose 1.7% over the previous three months to ₹2,47,800 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg. The net profit, however, likely fell during the quarter — down 26% sequentially at ₹19,883 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Reliance Q2 Results LIVE: RIL share price ahead of earnings today
Reliance Industries Ltd.'s share price rose 1.35% to ₹1,416.95 apiece on the BSE today even as the benchmark BSE Sensex ended the day 0.58% higher at 83,952.19 points.
The company controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani is set to report second-quarter results today. Both Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail are in focus, while investors will watch for cues on how the refining business is evolving amid US pushback against India's Russian oil imports.
Reliance Q2 results Preview: Key Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue seen up 1.7% at ₹2,47,800 crore
EBITDA seen up 5.2% at ₹45,151 crore
EBITDA margin seen up 60 basis points at 18.2%
Net profit seen down 26% at ₹19,883 crore
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Get LIVE updates on Maharashtra & Jharkhand election results. Know More.