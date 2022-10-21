Reliance Industries' second quarter profit hit by windfall tax

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 21, 2022 08:07 PM IST

The profit fell 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Reliance Industries Ltd.(PTI)
PTI | , New Delhi

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a flattish net profit for the September quarter after a newly introduced windfall profit tax dented mainstay oil earnings.

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated profit of 13,656 crore during July-September - the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year - compared to 13,680 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The profit fell 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The group's retail and telecom businesses saved the day with bumper earnings.

