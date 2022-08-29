Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Reliance Jio to launch 'world's largest' 5G services by Diwali: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio to launch 'world's largest' 5G services by Diwali: Mukesh Ambani

business
Updated on Aug 29, 2022 03:18 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a ₹2 lakh crore investment in deploying fifth-generation or 5G telephony with rollout in metro cities by Diwali.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd. (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio will start rolling out the 'world's largest' 'standalone' 5G services for its subscribers in metro cities in the next two months, the company chairman Mukesh Ambani announced at RIL 45th AGM on Monday.

“Jio 5G will be the world’s largest and most advanced 5G network. Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called standalone 5G, which has zero-dependency on our 4G network,” said Ambani.

Ambani said Jio 5G services will connect everyone, every place and everything with the highest quality and affordability. “We are committed to making India a data-powered economy even ahead of China and US,” Ambani added.

India's top telecom company has committed 2 lakh crore to roll out the 5G services, Ambani said at the company's annual general meeting. The company will start rolling out 5G in key cities before covering pan-India by December 2023, he added.

Earlier this month, Jio emerged as the biggest spender in India's $19 billion 5G spectrum auction, winning airwaves worth $11 billion.

The Centre aims to begin the rollout of 5G - which it says can provide data speeds about 10 times faster than 4G - by October. Across the world, the next-generation network is seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
reliance reliance jiophone mukesh ambani
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP