Renault bets on Duster revival to power India turnaround
The original Renault Duster, launched more than a decade ago, effectively created the compact SUV category in India.
Renault India is doubling down on its most iconic nameplate to reclaim market share in the world’s third-largest auto market.
On Tuesday, the French automaker’s local subsidiary launched the all-new Renault Duster, featuring a heavy emphasis on turbo-petrol performance and a sophisticated new platform designed to compete in the increasingly crowded mid-size SUV segment.
The launch marks a critical pivot for Renault India. Built on the advanced Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP), the new Duster aims to balance "real-world durability" with "everyday usability". Prices for the turbo-petrol range start at ₹10.49 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), though early adopters can access an introductory price of ₹10.29 Lakh via the R-Pass pre-booking program until March 31, 2026.
Renault Duster specifications
The standout in the new lineup is the Turbo TCe 160 engine, a 1.3-liter four-cylinder unit delivering 163 PS and 280 Nm of torque. This powertrain has already captured over 90% of initial petrol bookings. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed wet-clutch DCT specifically calibrated for Indian road conditions.
For those looking toward electrification, the E-Tech Strong Hybrid variant has seen "exceptional response," with its entire 2026 allocation already sold out. The hybrid system allows for up to 80% electric-only driving in city environments, highlighting Renault’s "Renaulution" strategy toward a more electrified range.
Localisation
Renault’s journey in India has been defined by its ability to disrupt established segments. The original Duster, launched over a decade ago, effectively created the compact SUV category in India. Following its success, Renault found a massive hit with the Kwid, which challenged the dominance of entry-level hatchbacks.
Today, Renault operates a massive manufacturing facility in Chennai with an annual capacity of 480,000 units. Its footprint has expanded to over 350 sales and 450 service touchpoints, including 250 "Workshop on Wheels" locations designed to serve rural markets.
Ownership and Aftersales
To bolster consumer confidence, Renault is introducing a 7-year "Renault Forever" warranty for customers adhering to scheduled maintenance. This is paired with flexible subscription options, reflecting a shift in how Indian urbanites are choosing to "own" vehicles.
With the Strong Hybrid capacity already exhausted for the year, Renault confirmed that bookings will reopen ahead of the Diwali festive season.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTushar Deep Singh
Tushar Deep Singh is a business journalist and digital editorial leader with 12 years of experience at the intersection of India’s Automotive and IT-AI sectors. Currently Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, he is building the HT Business vertical and managing the newsletters for both Livemint and HT. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle. Throughout his career, Tushar has been instrumental in scaling digital publishing operations at some of India’s largest financial news websites. His six-year tenure at Mint—the first job—saw him plunge into online media to deliver record-breaking digital engagement for Livemint.com, including 7.2 million pageviews on 2017 UP Election Results day. He held fort at Livemint during a senior-level leadership transition later that year. That won him the HT Media Star Award (Bronze) in 2017 and a Certificate of Appreciation for Editorial Excellence in 2018. As the head of the digital desk at ETTech, he curated two daily, full-stack newsletters from an editorial as well as product perspective. At NDTV Profit, he transitioned from website editor to principal correspondent, reporting on the Auto and AI-IT sectors for the TV channel and website, thereby adding yet another layer to his editorial expertise. He is a post-graduate in journalism from Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai, and a graduate from St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad.Read More