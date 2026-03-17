Renault bets on Duster revival to power India turnaround

Renault India is doubling down on its most iconic nameplate to reclaim market share in the world’s third-largest auto market. The Renault Duster retails at a starting price of ₹10.49 lakh.

On Tuesday, the French automaker’s local subsidiary launched the all-new Renault Duster, featuring a heavy emphasis on turbo-petrol performance and a sophisticated new platform designed to compete in the increasingly crowded mid-size SUV segment.

The launch marks a critical pivot for Renault India. Built on the advanced Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP), the new Duster aims to balance "real-world durability" with "everyday usability". Prices for the turbo-petrol range start at ₹10.49 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), though early adopters can access an introductory price of ₹10.29 Lakh via the R-Pass pre-booking program until March 31, 2026.

Renault Duster specifications The standout in the new lineup is the Turbo TCe 160 engine, a 1.3-liter four-cylinder unit delivering 163 PS and 280 Nm of torque. This powertrain has already captured over 90% of initial petrol bookings. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed wet-clutch DCT specifically calibrated for Indian road conditions.

For those looking toward electrification, the E-Tech Strong Hybrid variant has seen "exceptional response," with its entire 2026 allocation already sold out. The hybrid system allows for up to 80% electric-only driving in city environments, highlighting Renault’s "Renaulution" strategy toward a more electrified range.

Localisation Renault’s journey in India has been defined by its ability to disrupt established segments. The original Duster, launched over a decade ago, effectively created the compact SUV category in India. Following its success, Renault found a massive hit with the Kwid, which challenged the dominance of entry-level hatchbacks.

Today, Renault operates a massive manufacturing facility in Chennai with an annual capacity of 480,000 units. Its footprint has expanded to over 350 sales and 450 service touchpoints, including 250 "Workshop on Wheels" locations designed to serve rural markets.

Ownership and Aftersales To bolster consumer confidence, Renault is introducing a 7-year "Renault Forever" warranty for customers adhering to scheduled maintenance. This is paired with flexible subscription options, reflecting a shift in how Indian urbanites are choosing to "own" vehicles.

With the Strong Hybrid capacity already exhausted for the year, Renault confirmed that bookings will reopen ahead of the Diwali festive season.