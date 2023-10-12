News / Business / Retail inflation slows to 5.02% in September

Retail inflation slows to 5.02% in September

PTI |
Oct 12, 2023 06:11 PM IST

Retail inflation slows to 5.02% in September compared to 6.83% in August this year.

Retail inflation declined to a three-month low of 5.02 in September, mainly due to easing food prices, according to the government data released on Thursday.

The inflation has come back to the Reserve Bank's comfort level of below 6 per cent after a gap of two months.

The inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) was 6.83 per cent in August and 7.41 per cent in September 2022.

The previous low was in June this year when the reading stood at 4.87 per cent.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the inflation in the food basket came down to 6.56 per cent in September from 9.94 per cent in the preceding month.

The Reserve Bank mainly factors in retail inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy.

Story Saved
