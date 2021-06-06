RIL’s startups step in to limit Covid damage, boost business

Several startups that Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) acquired and mentored over the years supported the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and helped the company service customers, RIL said in its annual report.

Dozee, a pioneer in contactless patient monitoring and early warning systems using artificial intelligence (AI), helped address the shortage of ICU beds in nine cities by enabling hospitals to convert 4,000+ beds into step-down ICUs in minutes.

The startup also provides technology solutions to manage Covid from home in cases of home isolation. Its early warning system uses AI algorithms to track a patient’s vitals and generates an early warning score.

“Similarly, JioGenNext startups LogiNext, HealthVectors, FlytBase, Clinikk, Drona Maps and CabDost also rendered their services during these testing times in service of the nation and its people,” the annual report for 2020-21 said.

Loginext, a logistics and field service management provider, launched LogiNext Mile, an all-mile transportation automation platform that can be used for tech-enabled management of vaccine distribution.

DronaMap, another startup, is using drones to create 3D maps of cities in India to track Covid-19 hotspots.

Currently, Drona Maps’ coronavirus solution has already been implemented in Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana.

RIL is also trying to address ventilator shortages across Indian hospitals by using 3D technology and a “special snorkeling mask”. It is designing medical-grade oxygen generators with five- to seven-litre capacity per minute, the annual report said.

Within RIL, to support the JioMart hyperlocal solution, two vital applications—Urovo and Grab—were implemented.