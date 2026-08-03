Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment launches Excel Music

Excel Entertainment declared the launch of Excel Music, its dedicated music label, today. The label is endorsed by Universal Music Group as a shareholder and its marketing and distribution partner.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production company, Excel Entertainment, launches Excel Music

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The labels first release will be the soundtrack album for Mirzapur: The Movie, which includes a song featuring Dhanda, a big name in the Haryanvi music industry. This would also mark the singers Bollywood debut. The movie is releasing in cinemas on 4th September 2026 but the track is set to release this week.

Also Read | Mirzapur: The Movie trailer launch date locked ahead of September 4 release, bhaukaal begins soon

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{{^usCountry}} Over the last two decades, Excel Entertainment has contributed many iconic films to Bollywood including Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Rock On!!, Karthik Calling Karthik, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Baar Baar Dekho, Raees, and Gully Boy, all of which have soundtracks which any Bollywood fan can recognise, no matter their age. Excel Music will now take charge of releasing the original film soundtracks and scores from Excel Entertainment's movies, along with releasing music for films across production houses in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the last two decades, Excel Entertainment has contributed many iconic films to Bollywood including Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Rock On!!, Karthik Calling Karthik, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Baar Baar Dekho, Raees, and Gully Boy, all of which have soundtracks which any Bollywood fan can recognise, no matter their age. Excel Music will now take charge of releasing the original film soundtracks and scores from Excel Entertainment's movies, along with releasing music for films across production houses in India. {{/usCountry}}

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Founders of Excel Entertainment Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar said, “Music has always held a special place in our creative journey. Launching Excel Music is a natural extension of that passion, and we're excited about the possibilities it brings. We look forward to collaborating with some of the finest creative talent and creating music that resonates with audiences across generations.”

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“Excel Entertainment has shaped contemporary Hindi cinema for over two decades through storytelling that has resonated across generations. As strategic partners in the company we are delighted to partner with Excel on the launch of Excel Music and help build a distinctive destination for exceptional music across genres. Leveraging Universal Music’s global artist roster, iconic catalogue, and world class marketing and distribution capabilities, we look forward to taking Excel Music to audiences across India and around the world.”, said Sanujeet Bhujabal, the Managing Director, India & South Asia - Universal Music Group.

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Excel Music brings Excel Entertainment storytelling from the screen to the music world, marking a new creative journey for the production house.

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