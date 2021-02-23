Reliance Jio plans $950 million data centre in Uttar Pradesh
- Reliance Jio’s data centre plan comes against the backdrop of the government projecting India’s digital economy to grow to $1 trillion by 2025.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, India’s largest wireless operator, plans to build a data centre in Uttar Pradesh at an investment of around $950 million, two people aware of the development said.
This data centre may be powered by its own renewable energy plant.
“This is an important focus area for Reliance Jio,” said one of the two people cited above, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity.
A top minister in the state government confirmed the development. “For the data centre, a 20-acre plot had been allotted to the company, and the project is to cost approximately ₹7,000 crore,” Sidharth Nath Singh, who heads the ministries of investment and export, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and textile in the UP government, said in a statement in response to a Mint query. “The centre will consist of six interconnected data centre buildings offering 30,000 racks capacity and 200MW of power. It is expected to generate thousands of job opportunities in IT (information technology) sector,” Singh said in the statement.
Reliance Jio’s data centre plan comes against the backdrop of the government projecting India’s digital economy to grow to $1 trillion by 2025. The Reserve Bank of India’s norms on data localisation has necessitated the need for data centres.
Queries emailed to a Reliance Jio spokesperson on Sunday night remained unanswered till press time.
According to the government, India has around 375MW installed power capacity for data centres, which may triple by 2025. Also, there is a $4.9 billion investment opportunity by 2025 to set up data centre infrastructure. The Centre also plans to implement a policy to encourage firms to build data centre parks, including providing infrastructure status which will help them access benefits such as long-term credit at easier terms. Also, the Union and the state governments may provide fiscal and non-fiscal incentives.
“Need for data centre infrastructure within the boundaries of the country is further necessitated by the data localization provisions of proposed Data Protection Act and for protection of the digital sovereignty of the country in an increasingly connected world,” said the draft Data Centre Policy released by the ministry of electronics and information technology.
Investors have warmed up to Uttar Pradesh following the Yogi Adityanath-led government’s industrial policy announced in 2017, which outlines measures ranging from subsidized electricity to fiscal incentives.
“With an aim to take UP to an unprecedented level, the Adityanath government has embarked on a mission to make it a $1 trillion economy by 2024. To achieve this target, the state has identified 5 sectors—infrastructure development, industry, agriculture, urban development and service sectors,” Singh said in the statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indices in green as Sensex open 177 points higher, Nifty at 14,728.20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance Jio plans $950 million data centre in Uttar Pradesh
- Reliance Jio’s data centre plan comes against the backdrop of the government projecting India’s digital economy to grow to $1 trillion by 2025.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices rise after 2 days, petrol & diesel up by 25 and 35 paise in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stakes in Falcone’s Hamptons, New York homes head to auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markets plunge as rise in Covid cases sparks fear
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft, EU publishers seek Australia-style news payments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin extremely inefficient for transaction, says Janet Yellen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wall Street robots are having a hard time decoding Reddit's 'memes and typos'
- Reddit forum WallStreetBets is hard for humans to follow at the best of times. But spare a thought for the machines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter kicked Donald Trump out and its stock surged to a record
- Twitter is now thriving in the stock market, up 33% so far this year. This week it notched its first share-price record since 2013.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adidas looks to resume dividend after paying back state loans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airtel's final call on foreign currency bonds issuance post-meet with investors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin slips sharply from record highs, trades at $54,941
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee surges 16 paise to close at 72.49 against US dollar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex plummets 1,145 points to end day at 49,744; Nifty closes at 14,675
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iraq decides against crude-supply deal with Chinese state company
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox