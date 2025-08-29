Rupee slumps to record low vs Dollar after US tariffs on India take effect

The rupee dropped 0.4% to 87.9763 per US dollar, breaching its previous all-time low of 87.9563 in February, after the US tariffs came into effect.
The Indian rupee slumped to a record low versus the US dollar on worries over the impact of 50% US tariffs on the country’s economic growth and corporate earnings.
The currency dropped 0.4% to 87.9763 per dollar, breaching its previous all-time low of 87.9563 in February. The rupee is Asia’s worst-performing currency this year, pressured by persistent foreign outflows from local equities.
The Indian currency is under pressure as new US tariffs took effect this week, targeting export-intensive industries such as textiles, footwear and jewelry. Citigroup Inc. estimates the tariffs could cut 0.6–0.8 percentage points from India’s annual growth.